Former Roscommon monastery turned into luxury home now up for sale

Digital Desk Staff

A former monastery which has been lovingly restored into a palatial home with a difference is now on the market in Co Roscommon.

As The Roscommon Herald reports, Canadian couple Heather and Rodney Gale bought the abandoned former Franciscan monastery in Granlahan a decade ago.

Since then, the couple have undertaken a massive restoration and renovation of the property which now comes to the market with Sherry FitzGerald P. Burke, Roscommon.

Built in the mid 1800s, the Franciscans ran the property as a school until the 1970s when falling vocations caused the Franciscans to sell the building.

It was later was owned by two Americans who ran it as offbeat tourist accommodation. But when Rodney and Heather first stepped foot inside, it hadn’t been lived in for years.

There have been many upgrades (electrical, plumbing and heating) and renovations to the property, but these have been done with a deliberate choice to blend new with the old to create a warm, welcoming, comfortable home.

Spacious accommodation

The property has very spacious accommodation and that along with excellent kitchen facilities and a large dining room make the property ideal for entertaining.

It is set on a beautiful mature site with a blend of giant copper beech, evergreen oak, horse chestnut, ornamental cherry and newer plantings of trees, hedges, fruit trees and flower beds.

The house is filled with natural light throughout the day and views of the park like setting.

There are four large bedrooms, three full bathrooms, living room with two high efficient fireplaces flanking a window overlooking the chapel, large sitting room/office, mezzanine area, library, kitchen, dining room, large multipurpose room and the chapel room.

The master bedroom suite is made up of a large bedroom overlooking the front gardens with original fireplace, dressing room and an updated bathroom.

The outbuildings contain a large turf, wood and storage shed, the orangery was restored in 2020 and restoration work has just started on an original cottage building.

The family are planning their next adventure, with plans to go back to Canada to build a micro mobile home on a trailer.

The property is located close to all amenities and viewings are by appointment only. For more information contact the selling agent David at Sherry Fitzgerald P. Burke Goff Street.