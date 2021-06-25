Funeral arrangements

Patrick (Pakie) Doyle

Kennedy Avenue and formerly of 30 St. Killian’s Crescent, Carlow, passed away unexpectedly, on June 20th, 2021, at his home.

Beloved husband of the late Goretta, much loved father of Amy, Jacqueline and Jake and cherished brother of Paul, Olwyn, Christine, Anna, David, Catherine, Grainne and the late Trisha.

He will be sadly missed by his loving son, daughters, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends.

May Pakie’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, Pakie’s Funeral Mass will take place in The Holy Family Church, Askea, on Tuesday at 11am and will be followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

For those that wish to attend but cannot due to restrictions, Pakie’s Funeral Mass can be viewed by using the following link.

http://www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/

People who wish to show support to the family are welcome to attend the burial in St Mary’s Cemetery, while adhering to social distancing guidelines.