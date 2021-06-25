Housing project hits the buffers in Kildavin

COUNCIL houses proposed for Kildavin have been delayed after an environmental issue arose.

The delivery date of three housing units at Lackabeg is scheduled for 2022.

At a recent meeting of Tullow Municipal District, housing officer Brian O’Donovan said it couldn’t be guaranteed that a nearby special area of conservation would not be negatively impacted by the development following a document review of the project.

This resulted in a natura impact statement having to be carried out.

He said: “There are environmental considerations that arose during the process. We are going to lodge that with An Bord Pleanála and try to move that one as quick as possible.”

Mr O’Donovan said it would cause some delay, but he hoped to minimise it.

“We have to be very, very careful we do not fall at any hurdle.”

Cllr Charlie Murphy described the situation as “very frustrating” and believed that each project should have a fixed timeline. “It drags on and drags on,” he said.

Mr O’Donovan said he would be distributing a document to clarify how council housing projects would progress.