New by-laws to ‘tighten up’ issues at Carlow burial grounds

DRAFT by-laws for Co Carlow cemeteries would tighten up areas where issues had previously arisen.

Carlow County Council’s senior engineer in the environment section Orla Barrett outlined the main changes in the by-laws at a recent meeting of Tullow Municipal District.

The changes include that cremated remains will be allowed to be placed into a wall or other structures in cemeteries.

Ms Barrett said that areas are being “tightened up” in the by-laws, including that when a family is buying a plot that only individual’s name is given at registration.

There had been issues in the past where family disagreements had caused problems.

Ms Barrett said the pre-purchase of plots had never been encouraged and this was now prohibited, except in the case of those who are terminally ill.

Ms Barrett said there had been issues with people bringing dogs to cemeteries for exercise. Dogs are permitted in cemeteries, but only on a leash and where the purpose is to visit a grave.

Reports had also been received from concerned caretakers about cyclists.

“They will have to dismount when they go into cemeteries,” said Ms Barrett.

Scooters or skateboards are also not permitted in the cemeteries.