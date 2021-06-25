Nine states added to Ireland’s hotel quarantine list

Nine countries have been added to Ireland’s mandatory hotel quarantine list.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly confirmed that the Dominican Republic, Eritrea, Haiti, Indonesia, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Russia and Tunisia will be deemed “high-risk” states from 4am on Tuesday, June 29th.

People arriving to Ireland who have been in or transited through these states in the previous 14 days must enter mandatory hotel quarantine from that date.

“The decision to add to the list of designated States was taken following advice received by the Chief Medical Officer,” the Department of Health said in a statement on Friday evening.

The new states will soon be included on the booking system for hotel quarantine. More information on the quarantine system is available here.

Day-five tests

Meanwhile, it is a legal requirement that all other arrivals into the country have a negative result from a Covid-19 PCR test carried out no more than 72 hours before arrival.

It is also a legal requirement that they observe a 14-day period of mandatory “home” quarantine. This period can be shortened if the person receives a negative or not-detected PCR test result taken no less than five days after arrival.

As of June 16th, travellers from Britain can only exit this period of quarantine with a negative test on day five if they are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Arrivals from Britain who are unvaccinated, or partially vaccinated, must now wait until day 10 of the quarantine period to exit with a negative PCR test result amid the spread of the Delta variant.

Including the new additions, 24 African states, 17 Asian states, 14 South American states, four North American states and two European states are currently on the hotel quarantine list.

The full list of designated states is available here.