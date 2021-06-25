Overgrown trees pose health and safety risk at Carlow cemeteries

OVERGROWN trees are an “accident waiting to happen” in some of Co Carlow’s cemeteries, according to councillors.

Concerns and complaints about cemeteries were raised at a recent meeting of Tullow Municipal District as new by-laws governing burial grounds were discussed.

Concerns included damage being caused by trees, the “curse” of dog fouling, the appropriateness of furniture at graves and large headstones.

Cllr Charlie Murphy commented: “I know in Myshall graveyard it’s an accident waiting to happen. There are mature trees on the side of the graveyard. They are growing in on the graves. They are very old trees. In the case of a storm, I fear they will hit a headstone.”

Cllr Murphy wondered whether it was the responsibility of the family or the council if a tree hit a headstone.

Cllr John Pender said there were similar issues at St Patrick’s Cemetery in Tullow.

“All the graves in the environs of trees suffer lichen and moss due to the shade,” he said.

Leaves also collect in other graves, while tree roots had also undermined other headstones close to the trees.

Carlow County Council’s Orla Barrett said the local authority was looking at trees in civil works. Trees that would be a safety risk would be prioritised.

“I would imagine, to be honest, it will take a number of years to do the bits and pieces in cemeteries.”

Cllr William Paton said dogs were also a “curse” in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Tullow.

“They tend to go to the first grave to do their business.”

The Labour councillor added that he had received a lot of complaints about dog fouling on graves.

Cllr John Murphy believed dogs should be banned outright from cemeteries, apart from guide dogs.

“Even on a leash, you take a dog out of a car. A dog has to do what a dog has to do.”

Ms Barrett said the council had gone back and forth on whether to allow dogs into cemeteries, ultimately deciding to allow dogs while on a leash.

“In some cases, the dog is a very important part of the family and when visiting a grave they may take the dog.”

If an individual dog owner and dog were causing a recurring issue, Ms Barrett said the council should be notified. She then referenced a case in Carlow town, where a repeat dog fouling offender was fined following a tip-off to the council.

Cllr Murphy also wondered about “furniture creeping into graveyards”.

He was particularly concerned about timber furniture that would eventually degrade. He noted one grave that had two timber seats. “I don’t think it’s fair to the graves beside it.” He also said that some headstones were “overboard”.

Ms Barrett said furniture was not allowed in the by-laws and invited cllr Murphy to provide more details after the meeting. She added that monument directors worked under licence and had to abide by size limits for headstones. “They can’t be any higher than 1.2 metres,” she said.

Finally, cllr Pender called for the remuneration of cemetery caretakers to be re-examined.

“They are really doing it in a voluntary capacity. What they are getting would not reflect the modern world.”

Ms Barrett said the remuneration had been reviewed in the last five years, but the council would have another look at it.