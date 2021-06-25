Wellbeing week was a blast for Hacketstown kids

By Suzanne Pender

THE sun shone down on more than 140 students from St Joseph’s NS, Hacketstown for a week of exciting, fun activities to celebrate wellbeing week.

While it has been a year with a difference, the memories created during this fun-filled week are sure to last forever for the Hacketstown youngsters.

The week began with an art class provided by Rose Lawlor from Tribal Art Studio. Each pupil had their own canvas and easel and created some fantastic pieces of art under Rose’s instruction.

This was followed by outdoor fitness fun with Louise and to finish off a great day there was sausage and chip for everyone.

“We wanted to do something for the students to take their mind away from pods, bubbles and Covid-19,” said school principal Doireann Hester.

“The staff are amazing and pulled together the best week ever for every student in the school. The excitement, fun and happy faces made the whole week and we were delighted to create these memories for everyone,” she added.

Day two saw fifth- and sixth-class pupils take a trip up Hacketstown’s beautiful Eagle Hill, while the younger classes paid a visit to the local Biodiversity Garden. The sun was shining and there were happy faces all round.

The following day witnessed great excitement … and maybe a few nerves … when the reptile zoo arrived at St Joseph’s. In fact, their faces said it all!

This was followed by fitness with Louise, which was a huge hit with all of the children.

On day four of wellbeing week, the students were treated to an African drumming class. To see the fantastic results, check out the school’s Facebook page.

And the youngsters were delighted when Rockfield Ice Cream rocked up to the school in the afternoon for a lovely refreshing homemade ice-cream prepared by Gary after a basketball blitz.

Friday morning couldn’t have been better, as third class performed an energetic, enthusiastic dance for the whole school. It was all the kids could talk about as they prepared to showcase their moves.

Sports day was held in the afternoon and there was fierce competition as the sixth-class students raced across bales in a bid to be crowned champ.

During the week, the children wore their favourite jersies and brought €2 each to school for a local charity. Also, third and fourth class documented their experience during the past year and created a beautiful memorable booklet. Each student wrote up and typed out their own personal story, accompanied by fabulous illustrations.

After the action-packed week, there is no doubt that the pupils of St Joseph’s NS, Hacketstown are leaving school for the summer holidays on a high!