What’s planned for your area?

CARLOW County Council received 13 planning applications between 18 and 25 June.

Bagenalstown: Edward and Catherine O’Hara wish to construct a two-storey extension to the rear elevation of their existing dwelling at St Brigid’s Crescent, Bagenalstown.

Patrick and Eileen Ryan wish to construct a four-span slatted unit with lie back, roofed feed passage and loose house at Corries, Bagenalstown.

Joseph Clowry wishes to provide for a conversion and alterations to permission granted previously and retain garage conversion to home office space.

Ballymurphy: Daniel Mahon and Lisa Redmond wish to erect a dwelling house, domestic garage/store at Walshtown, Ballymurphy.

Borris: Torc Candles Ltd wishes to alter existing commercial building to include additional offices and toilets at Borris Business Park, Clonegoose, Borris.

John and Ana Coady wish to construct a part-two part-single-storey dwelling and detached garage at Rathgeran, Ballymurphy, Borris.

Bunclody: SignaCare Bunclody wishes to carry out remedial/repair works to the northern bridge support within Co Carlow at Carrickduff, Bunclody.

Clogrennane: Gas Networks Ireland wishes to replace approximately 97m of existing 2.4m high chain link fencing and associated gates with 97m of new 2.4m high green palisade security fencing/gates at Fonthill, Clogrennane.

Hacketstown: Patrick and Elizabeth Townsend wish to renovate and extend an existing two-storey dwelling house at Eagle Hill Lodge, Eagle Hill, Hacketstown.

Nurney: Padraig Delaney wishes to construct a dwelling house (198 sq m), domestic garage at Graiguenaspidogue, Nurney.

Tullow: Jason Kelly wishes to convert an existing single-storey dwelling into a storey-and-a-half dwelling at Castlerdermot Road, Tullow.

Dermot and Wendy Murphy wish to demolish an existing agricultural machinery shed and construction of new agricultural machinery shed at St Brigid’s House, Haroldstown, Tullow.