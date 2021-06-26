443 new cases of Covid confirmed in the Republic

Kenneth Fox

A further 443 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic by the National Public Health Emergency Team(Nphet).

They said there are currently 13 people in ICU with the virus and a further 43 people on hospital.

Nphet also said that daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.

It comes as one of the State’s leading scientists says consideration should be given to allowing the fully vaccinated population to resume aspects of normal life while the vaccine rollout for younger people should be expedited.

Kingston Mills, professor of experimental immunology at Trinity College Dublin, said Ireland should at least consider following the Israeli model which allowed fully vaccinated people to visit restaurants, pubs, cinemas, gyms and theatres and other indoor public spaces at an early stage in the vaccine rollout there.

He pointed out that Ireland now has about 40 per cent of the adult population fully vaccinated and said that percentage “could fill a lot of restaurants safely”.

He stressed however that one issue might be that staff working in hospitality “tend to be younger so they would be slightly at risk if they are not vaccinated”.