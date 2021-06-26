Barriers are impeding wheelchair user

Saturday, June 26, 2021

 

By Suzanne Pender

BARRIERS blocking the footpath on a section of Hanover Road, Carlow are impeding a wheelchair user accessing town.

Cllr Andrea Dalton raised the issue of the barriers located on Hanover Road at the June meeting of Carlow Municipal District.

“A wheelchair user has contact me and they are impeding his access to town,” she stated.

“The barriers are there a long time now and it’s an issue that needs to be addressed,” cllr Dalton stated.

It is understood that barriers ere erected by the council on a section of the footpath for health and safety reasons.

Senior executive engineer Barry Knowles confirmed that an inspection of the barrier will take place shortly.

“We are hopefully that we can progress that matter in the next few weeks with the property owner,” Mr Knowles stated.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Tributes paid to outgoing mayor cllr Fergal Browne

Saturday, 26/06/21 - 4:00pm

Street crime needs to be stamped out

Saturday, 26/06/21 - 2:00pm

Illinca wins award in Green Schools poster competition

Saturday, 26/06/21 - 10:00am