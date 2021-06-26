Barriers are impeding wheelchair user

By Suzanne Pender

BARRIERS blocking the footpath on a section of Hanover Road, Carlow are impeding a wheelchair user accessing town.

Cllr Andrea Dalton raised the issue of the barriers located on Hanover Road at the June meeting of Carlow Municipal District.

“A wheelchair user has contact me and they are impeding his access to town,” she stated.

“The barriers are there a long time now and it’s an issue that needs to be addressed,” cllr Dalton stated.

It is understood that barriers ere erected by the council on a section of the footpath for health and safety reasons.

Senior executive engineer Barry Knowles confirmed that an inspection of the barrier will take place shortly.

“We are hopefully that we can progress that matter in the next few weeks with the property owner,” Mr Knowles stated.