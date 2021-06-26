Big Tom super-fan Christy was an engaging raconteur, mimic and singer

CHRISTY NOLAN: AN APPRECIATION

By Liz Brennan

CHRISTOPHER (Christy) Nolan was born on 21 December 1961 in Closutton, (Cloch an tSutanaigh), a pretty townland in Co Carlow. It gently nudges the neighbouring townland of Killinane, which in turn nestles into Burgage. The local village is Leighlinbridge.

His parents Bridget and James were very well liked. Old stock. Very hard-working. Very decent. They were good friends and helpful neighbours. He was part of a close-knit busy family with seven siblings.

To all appearances, life was going to be tough for the young Christy as he was born with the congenital condition of albinism. But even as a youngster he had an ebullient nature and a can-do attitude, qualities that would stand him well with the challenges ahead.

He attended a specialist school for the blind in Dublin. He thrived there and it also fed into his ‘major hobby’ – his love of music. While in Artane, Christy began to visit music venues. This was life changing. His great passion for music was to last a lifetime.

Christy was also a robust, steely, determined individual from an early age. Transferable skills you could say. If he was a budding hurler, the talent scout would have him spotted pronto. And any of his personal health challenges he minimised. He had an effervescent personality. He oozed it. If you were lucky enough to have been in his company, you’ll know exactly what I mean. He had a devil-may-care attitude and could casually shoot the breeze.

He had a great way about him. He had a great way with people. He was a raconteur, mimic, storyteller and singer. His stories and jokes are legion. All of these would play in his favour in the years ahead. However, the young man experienced a huge loss in his 20s, when his parents passed away within two years of each other. The loss of his mother was particularly difficult for him, but he kept on keeping on and he pulled through.

It was around this time that he moved to The Village and his lifetime, long-time friend John Glendon tells the story that such was Christy’s eagerness to move in as soon as he got the key, the electricity mains were not switched on. “So it was cards by candlelight,” laughs John, “and he still won the 25s.” It was three days until the mains were switched on.

Christy was known far and wide, and not just in the locality of Leighlinbridge. He was a quintessential Irish character who fitted seamlessly into the traditional Irish bars and pubs. They say it takes a village to rear a child. I think it takes a great character such as Christy to make a village. Put a pint of Guinness in front of him and he was king. A pint of plain is your only man!

All the while, his love of music was maturing. His leanings were to Irish country music and Big Tom and The Mainliners. Christy knew every last word of their repertoire. He roadied for them, too. At the interval, Christy would take to the stage and sing. He was a natural-born entertainer. His booming baritone was well received in the ballrooms – no better man!

Big Tom and Christy became very close friends. So much so that Christy holidayed with Big Tom and his wife in Oram in Castleblayney on an annual basis each summer. Apparently, Big Tom had an impressive vintage tractor collection. Subsequently, Christy emulated his hero by purchasing his own tractor for restoring. It was a labour of love. Vintage Christy!

And he could strike up a conversation, story, tell a yarn, jokes, songs and endless stories. He was witty and had an extensive repertoire. People called in to a bar if he was around. And there was no better man than Christy to shoot the breeze. He could often be seen perched on a windowsill smoking a fag. And if you didn’t see Christy, you might see his mobility scooter parked with great panache around the village. It was a lifeline to him. He was very independent. He liked to do things for himself.

He also thought it useful to give his motor a spin as he headed to The Pint Depot in The Royal Oak to get his Sunday dinner. During lockdown, John or Tanya reversed the trend and took ‘the mountain to Mohammed’ … dinner, not drinks!

Christy was gainfully employed, too, and no better man to put in a day’s graft working for FÁS and the Tidy Towns back in the day. If you needed advice on your roses, he could offer it. He was equally hilarious at work, regaling all and sundry with his antics and stories.

He also spent a couple of years in London, having been asked to go there by his friend John. It was the 1980s. His footloose attitude helped Christy to move there. A gang of local guys went, including Liam Kane, Jimmy Doyle and Dominic Lampitt.

“We were converting warehouses into offices, and Christy’s job involved him rolling paint … he could be heard singing ‘rolling, rolling, rolling’ for the foreseeable,” John guffaws at the memory and the great craic. Back home two years on, Christy described his painter’s job in London with some embellishments!

But the move to London fed into his forever passion, that of the music. Christy would be out at music maybe four times a week, recalls John. And he was so independent he’d go there himself. And so what if he mistakenly took a bus going in the wrong direction! Christy rectified the situation and got on with it. That was him. He also met Seamus Moore, aka The JCB Man, there. They hung around together. They particularly liked The Half Moon on The Holloway Road and Katie O’Connor’s in Willesden.

Christy aced it at both pool and 25s! He ate and drank Kilkenny hurling. He knew all the players and was, as they say, ‘well got’. He was welcome wherever the team were and no better man than Christy to hop on the bus and be there for a homecoming. He had a particular affinity with Jackie Tyrrell. Maybe he recognised some of himself in that feisty number four … the ability to overcome the onslaught and crash out through the opposition winning ball.

Christy loved to socialise, and he loved the craic and the banter. He was a quintessential Irish character and he loved Uí Braonáin’s, trading since 1793. “Put a pint in front of him and he was king; a pint of plain is your only man,” Richard, the bar proprietor, reminisces, and has only fond memories of Christy, saying “he got on fierce well with Christy, as did all the locals”.

Christy’s demise was unexpected. He had underlying health conditions, but he had weathered many a storm. His recent nine-week stay in St James’s appeared to solve his problems. But not so, and he had to be readmitted to hospital, this time locally to St Luke’s. Christy remained positive in the eye of the storm, but this time he didn’t pull through.

With Covid restrictions in place, his funeral was a subdued, sombre, affair. Poignantly, a Jackie Tyrrell jersey draped his coffin. Like his hurling superheroes, Christy left it all on the pitch. His most admirable quality was his tenacity. He never gave up. He was a warrior.

Ní beidh a leithidí arís ann.