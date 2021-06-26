Illinca wins award in Green Schools poster competition



Illinca Bogatu, a first class pupil from Scoil Mhuire gan Smál, Carlow with her teacher Michelle McDermott

By Suzanne Pender

THE thoughtful and creative talents of a Carlow schoolgirl have earned her national honours in a popular poster competition.

Illinca Bogatu, a pupil at Scoil Mhuire gan Smál, Carlow was recently named a regional winner in the Green-Schools Irish Water poster competition.

The popular competition focuses every year on a theme around water sustainability and is open to Irish primary and secondary students.

This year’s theme was ‘valuing water’, which tied in with the UN’s water theme for 2021. Despite the disrupted year for schools with Covid restrictions and closures, more than 1,400 entries were received for the poster competition.

A first-class pupil at Scoil Mhuire gan Smál, Illinca emerged the winner for the eastern and midlands region in the junior primary category, which was open to children from infants to second class.

The awards ceremony was held online recently, with participants also treated to a presentation from the award-winning Cartoon Saloon.

As a regional winner, Illinca won a professionally framed copy of their poster and a €250 Art & Hobby voucher.