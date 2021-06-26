Street crime needs to be stamped out

By Michael Godfrey

ISN’T it unfortunate that no sooner are restrictions lifted than we see an increase in violent crime, especially on our streets? Let’s face it, the ‘can culture’ is here to stay, so we will have to have to come up with ways to police areas where people congregate, enjoy some outdoor dining and consume alcoholic beverages.

It didn’t surprise me one bit when the gardaí came out at the weekend and said that the licensing laws do not allow for the sale and consumption of liquor outside pubs and restaurants. I don’t know the exact procedure today, but in the past there was such a thing as the annual licensing court. That is where premises that sold liquor had their licences restored at the local district court.

In relation to the sale of alcohol, the application included a detailed map of the premises and an outline of the licence portion where alcohol could be sold. Storage areas and the front of the premises were not covered.

No doubt, in the rush to get businesses up and running again, no-one stopped to think about that detail. Instead, local authorities, which would normally increase rates if a premises had outdoor seating, were glad just to see businesses open again.

Even though they have extended the waiver period for the payment of rates, irrespective of what we may think of such bodies, the people in charge are not stupid and know that unless trade gets a kick-start, they can send all the notices they wish but that would be like trying to draw blood from a stone.

And while all of the outdoor dining and socialising is well and good, what we have found over the past couple of weeks is that a small minority believe that it gives them the right to create mayhem and indulge in violent behaviour.

I was in Dublin at the weekend and wasn’t surprised to read about a running battle between some waiters and a bunch of thugs, who tried to make life miserable for them.

I was in a different part of the city, and although there was no trouble where I was, that was only because of beefed-up security at one or two premises. The quick action of another restaurateur solved another potential problem by giving some food to a beggar, which limited the possibility of a heated argument.

But that should not be the case. Begging has become a major problem in our towns and cities – and not all of the beggars are homeless or in need of help.

However, it has got to the stage that by refusing to give ‘help’, there is a 50/50 chance of confrontation. Some of the beggars act in an intimidating manner and not everyone can stand up to that. Hence trouble.

On a more positive note, hopefully all pubs and restaurants will be open for indoor dining at the end of July and the hospitality business will be better able to control the environment. But that will not stop the violence on our streets. The only way that can happen is for the authorities to insist on an increased garda presence. But if we look for that, we should also make their job easier and give them a clear indication that legislation is in place to support their actions.

Any good policeman or woman will tell you the best weapon they can have in dealing with anti-social behaviour is support from the community at large. If they need clarification regarding the licensing laws and other matters, then give it to them and allow them to do their job.

We all know the Irish summer is very short. Let’s not wait until it is too late to solve this problem.