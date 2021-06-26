Tributes paid to outgoing mayor cllr Fergal Browne

By Suzanne Pender

A FUNDING bonanza for Carlow town marked a successful year for outgoing mayor of Carlow cllr Fergal Browne.

Reflecting on his year as mayor, cllr Browne told last Thursday’s AGM of Carlow Municipal District that the last 12 months had seen the launch of the ambitious €20m ‘Carlow 2040’ plan, the Tullow Road Community Hub taking shape, funding received through the Active Travel programme, the opening of the new skateboard park, additional footpaths in Bennekerry and outside the Gaelcholáiste, and work beginning on the Browneshill Dolmen.

Cllr Browne said he was also delighted to hold the Mayor of Carlow Awards, but paid particular tribute to one of the recipients, Ian Lawlor, who has passed away since the 3 June event. “I know the award meant a lot to him and to his family now,” said cllr Browne.

The lighting-up of county buildings for Féileacáin – the stillbirth and neo-natal deaths association – was another memorable part of cllr Browne’s year as mayor, although he did apologise for his “bad acting” alongside Santa and Wibbly Wobbly Wendy for the virtual turning on of the town’s Christmas lights.

In terms of disappointments, cllr Browne said the delay in the town bus service and the lack of progress on the courthouse railings were certainly among them. Cllr Browne also remembered the late Ger O’Brien, town engineer, and the deaths of two former council colleagues during the year – Michael Abbey and Jim Townsend.

Cllr Browne also thanked council colleagues, council staff and his family for their support.

On a personal note, cllr Browne also remembered Patrick Iovan, a senior infants pupil at St Joseph’s NS, who died this year at just six years’ old. Describing him as “a fantastic kid” with incredible parents, he reflected that some people’s journeys are just six years, others are longer, but it can often be the impact that they make in that time.

Concluding, cllr Browne spoke of the privilege of being involved in local politics: “You’re not necessarily going to change the world, but you are making a difference to people’s lives,” he said.

Cllr Fintan Phelan congratulated cllr Browne on his year as mayor, adding that the mayor awards had meant so much to all of the recipients.

Cllr Andrea Dalton also thanked cllr Browne for his stewardship, adding that his “commitment to Carlow was unquestionable”. Cllr John Cassin stated that while cllr Browne had a tough year due to the restrictions of Covid-19, it was a “job well done”, while cllr Tom O’Neill described cllr Browne as “a great ambassador for Carlow”.

Director of services Michael Rainey thanked cllr Browne for his dedication under very trying circumstances and his support in particular for the council’s Carlow 2040 application, which led to a successful €20m in URDF funding. “You have laid the foundation for plenty of future mayors and cathaoirligh to cut ribbons,” said Mr Rainey.