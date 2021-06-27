Fenagh native Benny Hopkins served with the Irish Army in The Congo

By Charlie Keegan

BENNY Hopkins, Springfield Drive, Rathnapish, Carlow died peacefully this time last year, on Friday 12 June 2020. He had reached the age of 91 the previous March and was known for his infectious smile and easygoing nature.

A native of Fenagh, Co Carlow, Benny was born in March 1929. He was educated in Newtown school and, like most in those days, worked as a farm labourer when he left school. He then went on to join the Irish Army in the 1950s, where he served in the 5th Battalion in Collins Barracks and eventually McKee and Cathal Brugha Barracks.

Benny also served with the United Nations in the 36th Battalion in The Congo, where they were involved in the Niemba Ambush, in which nine Irish Army soldiers died.

He was interviewed by the Irish Times in 2011 at a commemoration wreath-laying ceremony. Benny told the reporter during the interview: “The 36th battalion were just about to land in a Globemaster. They counted about 40 bullet holes in the plane. There was fuel leaking everywhere when we landed and the fear was our hobnailed boots would cause a spark as we got off the plane.”

As an only child, his own family were extremely important to him, especially his grandchildren Eoin, Darragh, Brandon, Brooke, Josh and Kate. He had great pride in his family, especially his grandchildren, who gave him immense joy and many laughs. Benny would have loved to have met his first great-grandchild Gracie, who was born nearly a month to the day after his death.

He had a great sense of humour and, even if you went into the Hopkins house in bad form, you would go home with a smile on your face or laugh at something he had said. At a party or a night out he would be one of the last to leave, pulled out the door by tired wife Mary.

Most days, Benny was ‘done up to the nines’ in a suit – all co-ordinated with different suits for different occasions. His tie collection was something else! Benny loved his food and had a great appetite. He loved nothing more than going out to dinner with his family. Benny really looked forward to family occasions such as christenings or birthdays, where he would be the life and soul of the party.

His favourite film was ***The Blue Max*** starring George Peppard of ***The A-Team*** fame. It was filmed in Co Wicklow and Benny was an extra. The film was shown regularly on RTÉ when the Hopkins family were growing up and most of Benny’s children knew the lines off by heart!

He was a kind and loving husband to wife Mary, a proud Kildare woman. They met on the No 8 bus to Dalkey in the 1960s. Not long after they met, he went to The Congo with the Irish Army. But, as he often said to anyone who listened, he was very lucky she had waited for him and they married in 1964. Four children followed – Mary, James, Bernie and Liz – and he considered being father to his four children as one of his greatest accomplishments in life.

The Hopkins family settled in Dublin until 1983, when they moved to Carlow on Benny’s retirement.

He was active in the Kevin Gleeson branch of the Organisation of National Ex-Servicemen and Women (ONE) in Carlow and later on with the UN Vets in Dublin. Benny was also busy raising funds for charities, commemorations and trips with his friend from Dublin. He had a passion for travelling and he and Mary went to England, France, Italy, Greece, Crete and the Holy Land. He travelled to France to commemorate the First World War and the D-Day landings.

Benny loved sport, especially hurling and Gaelic football, but most of all horse racing. In between travelling, he managed to fit in as many horse racing meetings as he could around Ireland, including Galway, Fairyhouse, Naas and Gowran Park. If their parents were not at home, the Hopkins children never worried – they had a fair idea where they were!

The same could be said of concerts in Dublin, The Late Late Show or the Rose of Tralee. Their children often met people in town the following day, who said: “Your mum and dad looked really well in the audience in The Dome last night!”

In recent years, Benny and Mary took trips on the John Candy Tour Bus around Ireland. He really looked forward to these outings and especially the singsongs on the bus and in the hotels after dinner and, of course, the friends they made along the way.

Benny volunteered as a driver for the Meals on Wheels service in St Catherine’s for many years, but his family didn’t know this until recent times. That was the type of person Benny was – he never blew his own trumpet, but could be relied on when one needed a friend.

He always aimed to make people feel welcome or at ease, as evident from the content of a letter received by the Hopkins family after his passing. The letter was from someone who was greeted by Benny as a young recruit many years ago and the following is a short extract from the letter: ‘After I finished my recruit training, he greeted us with a big smile. He gave us a short talk to tell us where we were going. He was always very relaxed and very approachable. You were all treated the same. He was the same with all ranks. I had the pleasure of meeting him on many occasions while serving in Army HQ. He was always very respectable at all times.’

Benny was well liked by most people he met and was a good-natured man. This was reflected by the condolences posted on the RIP website, where so many people described him as a gentleman.

Over 12 years ago, Benny had a bypass procedure in St James’s Hospital in Dublin, which he came through with flying colours. Two years ago, however, he suffered a stroke, which set him back as his speech was affected. This was a big deal as Benny loved meeting people for a chat. After that, despite speech therapy, he found it very hard to communicate. But he still lived life with a good attitude and with a smile on his face when he happened to meet someone.

Benny lived life with one rule: never say anything to anyone that you might regret later, and never take your family for granted.

In his final days, Benny was cared for by wife Mary with the help of his children and home carers.

His funeral was on Saturday 13 June of last year. He was waked in Carpenter’s Funeral Home, where Covid-19 restrictions dictated that family only could attend.

An army piper played Raglan Road and traditional Irish music on Benny’s last journey to the Cathedral of the Assumption and to St Mary’s Cemetery, as he loved traditional Irish music. Fr Brian Maguire celebrated his funeral Mass, which could be viewed on webcam.

Symbols of Benny’s life were brought forward at the beginning of Mass by grandchildren. These included his army medals and a picture of his grandchildren.

The readings at Mass were by his sister-in-law Bernie Pender and his daughter Bernie Hopkins. Prayers of the Faithful were read by his grandchildren Kate, Brooke, Josh and by his son James. The singing and music were provided by Majella Swan and her husband Stephan Harland.

A eulogy after Mass was delivered by his eldest daughter Mary.

Following Mass, Benny was laid to rest in St Mary’s Cemetery. His neighbours waited for him on the hill overlooking the graveyard to pay their last respects.

He is mourned by wife of 56 years Mary, children Mary, James, Bernie and Liz, sons-in-law Tom, Shack and Christy, daughter-in-law Orla, grandchildren Kate, Josh, Brooke, Brandon, Darragh and Eoin, great-granddaughter Gracie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, former work colleagues, kind neighbours and his wide circle of friends.

Benny was predeceased by his brother-in-law John Rellis, who died in March 2020.