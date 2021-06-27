Fine Gael edges past Sinn Féin in latest national opinion poll

Support for Fine Gael has risen to 30 per cent among voters, regaining its lead over Sinn Féin ahead of the Dublin Bay South byelection.

The latest Business Post/Red C poll shows support for Leo Varadkar’s party has risen by 1 per cent since last month’s poll, enough to edge past Mary Lou McDonald’s party, who remain at 29 per cent.

The two parties have been neck-and-neck in the poll in recent months, well ahead of the Taoiseach’s own party.

Support for Fianna Fáil rests at 13 per cent nationally, down a percentage point since May’s poll.

The Green Party’s support remains unchanged at 5 per cent while Labour is stuck on 3 per cent. The Social Democrats are down to 4 per cent, one per cent lower than last month.

Support for Independents, meanwhile, has risen by a percentage point, bringing them to 11 per cent.

Support for Solidarity-People Before Profit and Aontú remains unchanged at 2 per cent each.

The Red C poll surveyed 1,020 adults aged 18 and over and was taken online between June 18th and June 24th.