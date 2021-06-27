Movie being shot in Kerry starring Olivia Colman in need of extras

Sarah Slater

Feel-good movie Joyride which stars Academy Award winner Olivia Colman, is filming in Kerry and is urgently looking for hundreds of extras.

Filming of the movie, which is written by Tralee native Ailbhe Keoghan and directed by Emmy-award winning director Emer Reynolds, has already started.

Primary shoots will take place at the start of July.

Colman, who won her Academy Award in 2019 for The Favourite and who also portrayed Queen Elizabeth in Netflix’s The Crown is to touch down in the country in the coming days.

A spokesperson for MoviesExtra said: “For Joyride we are urgently looking for hundreds of extras to take part in the production. Extras of every age, gender and look.

“They could be a day or a couple of days on set. It will be early starts and late finishes, so your own transport is essential.”

The spokesperson added: “They will be needed in Tralee, and its outskirts from July 1st and then for July 15th and July 19th.”

They said one of the days will be at Kerry Airport and the extras must be available full days for filming with potentially very early call times.

International blockbusters

She added “It will be a fascinating day and one to remember. It will be a great experience, and you will have a wonderful story to tell.”

Meanwhile, filming on the Disney movie, Disenchanted starring Patrick Dempsey and Amy Adams which started here in May and which has drawn huge interest from the public while scenes are shot in Dublin, Wicklow and Dundalk continues.

It comes as Ireland is fast becoming the location to film international blockbusters and TV streaming hits.

Many well-known faces of the big and little screens are sure to be noticed at various locations across the country during the Summer.

On the TV streaming front, season two of Netflix’s Fate is to be filmed here again over July and August.

The fantasy series is set in a magical world and has a huge following worldwide. Netflix’s hugely popular teen-fantasy drama, was filmed on location in Wicklow.

Eight one-hour episodes are planned as the drama follows the coming-of-age journey of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld where they must learn to master their powers while navigating love, rivalries, and the monsters that threaten their very existence.