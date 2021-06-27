Playground fun in Castledermot

Friday, June 25, 2021

Our photographer Michael O’Rourke has been out and about taking pictures of people and places. This is what he found when he visited the new playground in Castledermot

 

Having a chat while their kids played in the playground were Clodagh Ralph, Lizzie Brennan and Rachel Murphy

The Hammerton and Madden brothers and sisters

Patrick, Greg, Jack and Mark OShea

Parents and their children pictured in the new playground in Castledermot

Going for a spin!

Agnes Baryla with her daughter Olivia

Layla Kelly has fun on the zip line

Ciara and Leah Farrell, Clare Kirwan, Michelle and Éabha Leigh and Josh Kirwan

Aubrey Power

Rain and Kyle Bolger

Seamus Sheerin and his dog Davy enjoying the sunshine in the Fairgreen, Castledermot

