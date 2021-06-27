Playground fun in Castledermot

Our photographer Michael O’Rourke has been out and about taking pictures of people and places. This is what he found when he visited the new playground in Castledermot
Having a chat while their kids played in the playground were Clodagh Ralph, Lizzie Brennan and Rachel Murphy
The Hammerton and Madden brothers and sisters
Patrick, Greg, Jack and Mark OShea
Parents and their children pictured in the new playground in Castledermot
Going for a spin!
Agnes Baryla with her daughter Olivia
Layla Kelly has fun on the zip line
Ciara and Leah Farrell, Clare Kirwan, Michelle and Éabha Leigh and Josh Kirwan
Aubrey Power
Rain and Kyle Bolger
Seamus Sheerin and his dog Davy enjoying the sunshine in the Fairgreen, Castledermot