Rose was a spiritual woman who loved country music and dancing

The late Rose Payne

By Charlie Keegan

ROSE Payne, St Killian’s Crescent, Carlow and formerly of Talbot Terrace, who passed away suddenly at her home on Thursday 13 May, was a member of an old and respect Carlow family.

Born on 14 November 1953 to parents James and Mary (née Monks) Payne from Staplestown Road, Carlow, Rose was educated by the Presentation Sisters. After she completed her education, Rose went to work with The Copper Kettle, a small, intimate restaurant in Tullow Street.

She later gained employment with Braun (Ireland), the personal care factory on O’Brien Road. Rose was later employed in the Celtic Linen laundry in Montgomery Street before spending the final years of her working life in the domestic service of St Leo’s College. In social media messages of condolence, former students of St Leo’s recalled that Rose was generous and helpful to students and staff.

At all her places of employment, Rose was considered a valued employee.

Rose loved to go dancing in the Ritz Ballroom and was a great music lover. She was a country and western fan, Declan Nerney being her favourite Irish artist. She was a great devotee of the Bay City Rollers in the 1970s and would dress up in the plaid costume of the Scottish band.

She went walking every morning and was a creature of habit to the extent that people would know the time without consulting any timepiece. Rose was a friendly woman who liked to talk to neighbours and friends on her daily walk.

A spiritual woman, Rose undertook the Stations of the Cross every morning in the Cathedral of the Assumption.

Although she was a home bird, Rose did undertake one notable trip about 20 years ago, when she went to Las Vegas with her sister Mary Cooney. It was the trip of a lifetime for Rose.

The funeral Mass for Rose Payne was celebrated by Fr Yanbo Chen, CC, Carlow on Saturday 15 May in the Cathedral of the Assumption. Fr Yanbo was assisted by Fr Thomas O’Byrne, Adm.

The readings at Mass were by her brother, Brother Patrick, and her sister Frances Moran. The Prayers of the Faithful were recited by family members.

Brother Patrick recited a favourite French poem of Rose’s from her schooldays with the nuns titled Le ciel est, par-dessus le toit (The sky is blue). The poem was Rose’s party piece and she would recite it every Christmas Day and St Stephen’s Day at the Payne family gathering.

The singing of hymns at Mass was by Caitriona Kelly, Killeshin, with organist Claire Cashin.

Following Mass, Rose was laid to rest in St Mary’s Cemetery, with Fr Yanbo reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

Rose is survived by her brothers Bro Patrick (Dun Laoghaire), Tommy (Talbot Terrace), sisters Mary Cooney (Oak Park, Carlow), Imelda Pender (Talbot Terrace), Frances Moran (Sandhills, Hacketstown Road) and Lucia Curran (Burrindale, Palatine Road), by her brothers-in-law Billy, Oliver, John and Seán, by sister-in-law Mary, nephews, niece, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, extended family, kind neighbours and her loyal circle of friends.

Rose was predeceased by her parents and by her brother Seamus and sister Brenda Walsh, Raheendoran, Carlow.

The Month’s Mind Mass for Rose Payne was celebrated on Sunday 13 June in the Cathedral of the Assumption.