Social housing is a top priority for council

By Suzanne Pender

PROGRESS has been made in Carlow town on the issue of housing, with a substantial €25 million spent on social housing within the past year.

At the recent meeting of Carlow Municipal District, senior executive officer Brian O’Donovan stated that progress on housing in the town had been made and outlined a number of housing projects currently on stream.

They included Barrack Street, with Mr O’Donovan confirming the council had met the design team last week. He expected housing at Granby Row to be completed in a “couple of weeks”.

Cllr Fintan Phelan urged that Barrack Street be a “top priority”, adding that its location in the centre of “our town and in a desperate condition” meant there should be “a sense of urgency”.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace said there was a “sense of relief” for many people to see social housing becoming available, adding that “candles had been lit in the cathedral” hoping for this.

She asked about the council advertising for available land to allow for further social housing possibilities in the town.

Cllr Andrea Dalton acknowledged the progress made in housing and complimented the high standard of houses.

“What I’d like to see now is some housing in the pipeline for 2022 of the quantity we saw in 2021,” said cllr Dalton.

“There’s no doubt we have made progress, but challenges still remain,” she added.

Mr O’Donovan stated that Barrack Street was a priority, not only in terms of housing stock but also as part of the Carlow 2040 plans. He also confirmed that the council had advertised on eTenders for available land in the Carlow area.