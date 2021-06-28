Carlow house prices rise by 3.3%

By Suzanne Pender

THE price of the average secondhand three-bed semi in Co Carlow has risen by 3.3% to €188,500 in the last three months, according to a national survey by Real Estate Alliance.

Across the county, the average time taken to sell has dropped from four weeks to three, the REA Average House Price Index shows.

Prices in Carlow town have risen 3.6% to €202,000, with time to sell dropping to three weeks this quarter.

“The market is currently very strong and we are seeing multiple bidders on every property coming in,” said Harry Sothern of REA Sothern in Carlow town.

“It is important on our end that we ensure the buyers are fully committed to follow through. We have converted a number of our sales to auction when we have a significant amount of bidders, so the process is more transparent for those involved.”

Tullow prices this quarter have risen by 3% to €175,000, with time taken to sell steady at four weeks.

“We are seeing very little stock for sale at present, and this is creating good demand for any houses that come to the market,” said John Dawson of REA Dawson, Tullow.

“Good quality starter homes are selling quickly and a small number of new developments are now under construction, which may lead to more supply later in 2021.”

Average house prices have risen by almost €1,000 a week nationwide since the end of March, the REA Average House Price Survey has found.

The survey concentrates on the actual sale price of Ireland’s typical stock home, the three-bed semi, giving an accurate picture of the secondhand property market in towns and cities countrywide.

Fuelled by pent-up demand and the return of physical viewing, the marketplace is also seeing the lowest supply and the shortest time taken to sell in recent history.

And as multiple buyers bid for scarce supplies, the average three-bed semi is now reaching ‘sale agreed’ after just four weeks on the market across the country – less than half the ten-week average this time last year.

The price of a three-bedroomed semi-detached house across the country rose by €10,000 over the past three months to €253,685 – representing an annual increase of 8%.

The biggest rises in the April to June period came in commuter counties and the country’s large towns as buyers continue to move out further from the city in preparation for long-term hybrid-working situations.