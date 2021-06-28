Construction commences on IDA facility in Carlow for multi-nationals

Construction is now underway at the site of IDA Ireland’s new Advance Building Solution (ABS) in Carlow.

Following a full public procurement process Kilcawley Construction has been appointed for the delivery of a new c.2,930m2Advanced Building Solution on IDA lands located on the Dublin Road, Rathnapish, just outside Carlow Town.

The building will include approximately 1,537m2 of production space. Office space will be arranged over two floors extending to approx. 1,157m² in line with current and future needs of client companies. The facility will have flexibility of expansion options within the designated site area.

Welcoming the commencement of construction, IDA Ireland’s Regional Business Development Manager for the South-East and resident of Carlow town Brendan McDonald said: “The south-east region – home to 74 multinational companies employing approximately 13,500 people – has a robust track record in terms of attracting and retaining Foreign Direct Investment. This new facility on the Dublin Road, Rathnapish demonstrates IDA Ireland’s continued commitment to attracting and retaining FDI in regional locations and is one of several IDA Ireland property solutions that have supported the growth of employment and investment to Carlow and the South-East Region. As part of our new strategy Driving Recovery & Sustainable Growth 2021 – 2024, IDA Ireland will deliver 19 Advanced Building Solutions (ABS) to regional locations including Carlow over the course of the strategy. IDA Ireland will continue to market our business parks and properties for foreign direct investment. We will also work closely with local authorities and the private sector in the region to promote building and property solutions to clients.”

IDA Ireland’s Head of Strategic Property Management Damien Kilgannon said: “The timely provision of appropriate, innovative and cost-effective property and infrastructure solutions to meet the needs of MNCs remains essential to winning Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). IDA’s regional property programme ensures the continued supply of land, buildings and infrastructure in regional locations to meet the needs of current and prospective clients. A robust property and infrastructure ecosystem can be the key differentiator in winning FDI projects. We are pleased to see construction commence on this ABS in Carlow.”