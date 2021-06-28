Councillor slams greedy landlords

By Suzanne Pender

PUBLIC money is being put into some landlords’ hands so people can live in squalor, argued a local councillor.

People Before Profit’s cllr Adrienne Wallace raise the issue of council inspections, pointing out that many HAP recipients in Carlow live in sub-standard accommodation paid for by the taxpayer.

“I know one family with a newborn baby and black mould growing on the walls, on their clothes … it’s absolutely shocking what people are being forced to live in,” said cllr Wallace at a recent meeting of Carlow Municipal District.

Cllr Wallace asked the council to outline its plan to deal with the backlog of property inspections and virtual inspections.

“There haven’t been inspections for a long time and I really feel it’s time the council rethought how inspections are carried out before these landlords take any more public money,” she stated.

Cllr Wallace stated that landlords of sub-standard accommodation should be “put under pressure” by the council to carry out repairs and improvements.

“Public money going into people’s hands so people can live in squalor,” cllr Wallace argued.

Cllr Wallace urged the council to write to the government to implement policies to deal with this issue.

“What we want to see is follow through and implementation,” stated cllr Andrea Dalton.

“There are too many people in substandard accommodation and for a lot of cases it’s there or nowhere,” she added.

Cllr Dalton said there was an “onus on us as councillors to ensure” inspections are fully carried out and called for a full up-to-date report on the council’s inspections.

Senior executive officer Brian O’Donovan stated that HAP properties are inspected when the property is vacant, but accepted the limited number of properties available in Carlow town is an issue.

Mr O’Donovan stated that inspections of properties was “a priority of mine”, while he also said that the council is looking at administrative changes to tackle the issue.

“A lot of people are housed in HAP and there are a lot of good properties and landlords,” he stated.