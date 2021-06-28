Death notices

Jim Byrne

The Moate, Rathvilly, Co. Carlow – 27 June 2021 (suddenly) at Naas Hospital; Beloved husband of the late Tina; Sadly missed by his loving daughter Angela, sons Dominic and Lazerian, son-in-law Thomas, daughters-in-law Gosia and Charlene, sisters, bother, grandchildren T.J., Charlie, Bobby, Éabha, Mia and Hayley, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Jim rest in peace.

If you would like to leave a personal message of condolence, you may do so in the “Condolences” section below.

Funeral arrangements later.