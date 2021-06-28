Dublin player scoops half a million in Daily Million lottery draw

A Dublin player has scooped the top prize of half a million euro in the Daily Million Plus lottery draw last night.

Players in East Wall in Dublin city are being urged to check their tickets carefully to see if they are the winner of the €500,000.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased on the day of the draw at the Centra store in Island Key, East Road in East Wall, Dublin 3.

The Dublin win came just 24 hours after another Daily Million player in Co Clare won the top prize of €1 million in the main draw.

Our Daily Million players are on a real roll at the moment

“Our Daily Million players are on a real roll at the moment,” a National Lottery spokesperson said.

“Last weekend saw two separate top prize winners in both the Daily Million and Plus games winning €1 million and €500,000 respectively.

“We are asking all of our Daily Million players especially in Co Clare and Dublin city to check their tickets and to contact our prize claims team so we can pay their prizes.”

The winning ticket holder is advised to sign the back of their ticket and to get in touch with the National Lottery claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected], and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

The winning numbers for Sunday’s 9pm draw were: 01, 11, 13, 16, 31, 37 and the bonus number is 03.