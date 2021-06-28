Expansion of Aldi store in Tullow will create five new jobs

By Suzanne Pender

ALDI Ireland today announced plans to extend and fully revamp its Tullow store in a move that will create five new permanent jobs in the town.

The extended store will offer customers a larger shopping space, with the retail floor increasing by 26% from 907sq m to 1,147 sq m.

Tullow shoppers will also benefit from two new electric vehicle-charging points at the store and ten bike parking spaces will also be available. The new store will also receive a full ‘Project Fresh’ award winning makeover, including new hi-spec fixtures and fittings.

Aldi today submitted a planning application to Carlow County Council. It hopes to pursue the project in mid-2022.

“Our new and improved Aldi store will provide an even better shopping experience for customers in Tullow,” said regional managing director Donald Mackay.

“The Aldi Tullow team are excited by this announcement and we are looking forward to the store being revamped in line with Aldi’s award-winning Project Fresh store layout. In addition, it’s great to see five new jobs being created in the town.”

Since opening in February 2007 on the Dublin Road, Aldi Tullow has become an essential part of the retail fabric of the town. It currently employs 22 full-time staff.

Aldi also recently submitted a planning application to replace and upgrade its Hanover Road, Carlow store and aims to start the project in 2022.

Operating three stores in Co Carlow, Aldi is deeply involved in the local community. The company employs 70 full-time staff in Carlow, spending almost €4m on wages annually. Through its partnership with FoodCloud, Aldi’s Carlow stores have donated more than 35,000 meals to local charities to date.

Each store is also part of Aldi’s Community Grants network, with Éist Cancer Support Centre Carlow and Forward Steps Resource Centre, Tullow among those to avail of the €500 bursary grant in recent times.