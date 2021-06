By Elizabeth Lee

Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed an incident in College Green, Carlow, in the early hours of Monday morning. At 12.40am a man wearing a blue hoodie and face covering approached another man, pinning him up against the wall demanding his phone and wallet. The victim handed over his wallet, his attacker fled on foot. No injuries were sustained. Contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620 if you have any information about the incident.