Man pleads not guilty to murder and attack at Bray Boxing Club

Monday, June 28, 2021

Alison O’Riordan and Paul Neilan

A 34-year-old man has pleaded not guilty at the Central Criminal Court to the murder of Bobby Messett and the attempted murder of two other men, including well-known boxing coach Pete Taylor.

Gerard Cervi is charged with murdering Mr Messett (50) at Bray Boxing Club, Bray, Co Wicklow, on June 5th, 2018.

Mr Cervi, of the East Wall area in Dublin 3, is also charged with the attempted murder of boxing trainer Pete Taylor and Ian Britton on the same date and location.

Dressed in a navy jumper, navy tie and dark jeans, the accused was arraigned before the Central Criminal Court on Monday and spoke only to identify himself and plead not guilty to each of the three counts put to him by the registrar.

A jury is in the process of being sworn in to hear the trial, which is due to begin on Tuesday before Mr Justice Michael White and is expected to last eight weeks.

