Active Schools flag flies proudly in Ballyconnell

By Suzanne Pender

A LITTLE bit of Tokyo found its way to east Carlow recently as Ballyconnell NS celebrated Active Schools Week by taking on an Olympic theme. In fact, much like Olympic athletes, the Ballyconnell youngsters have been in training all year, with their increased activity richly paying off when they were awarded their first-ever Active Schools flag.

“Active Schools began in September 2018, when we started looking at increasing our activity and became more aware of being active,” explained teacher Shane Byrne, who, along with fellow teacher Ailish Clare, are the school’s co-ordinators for the programme.

“We started being more active and having each child active for at least 60 minutes every single day and also improving our PE curriculum,” he explained.

Incorporating physical activity into the school day by even getting out for ten minutes of running helped to re-energise and refocus and proved to be of huge benefit to the children.

Ballyconnell NS also worked in partnership with its local community on its Active Schools programme, welcoming Coolkenno and Clonmore GAA to coach the children and also Michaela Coleman, who ran a very enjoyable zumba class.

“It was a huge effort on the part of everyone and we were in communication with our parents, who had some great ideas, too, and were very supportive,” said Shane.

The result was Ballyconnell’s first Active Schools flag, which was raised recently as part of an opening ceremony for its Active School Week.

Under the banner of their Olympic theme, each class created a flag representing their chosen country. The rest of the week was spent enjoying a myriad of sports and activities from athletics to aquatics.

“We had a great week, and were really lucky with the weather, too,” said Shane.