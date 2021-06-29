Death notices and funeral arrangements

Jim Ryan

Knockmore, Ballymurphy, Co. Carlow and formerly Drummond, St. Mullins on Monday 28 June. Beloved husband of Kathleen, father of Michael, Eleanor, Brenda, Maureen, Patrick and Sheamus, brother of John, Pat, Matty and the late Lar, Willie, Mike, Tommy, Kathy, Mary and Gary. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, granchildren, great-granchildren and extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Funeral mass on Thursday, 1st July 2021, at 11am in St Patrick’s Church, Ballymurphy, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Due to Covid government / H.S.E advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. (The funeral will be limited to 50 people). House private.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on link below

https://www.livestreamireland.ie/jr010721

Jim Byrne

The Moate, Rathvilly, Co. Carlow – 27 June 2021 (suddenly) at Naas Hospital; Beloved husband of the late Tina; Sadly missed by his loving daughter Angela, sons Dominic and Lazerian, son-in-law Thomas, daughters-in-law Gosia and Charlene, sisters, brother, grandchildren T.J., Charlie, Bobby, Éabha, Mia and Hayley, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Jim rest in peace.

In line with Government and HSE Guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral for family and close friends will take place. Removal from Halligan’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Rathvilly on Thursday morning at 11.30am to St. Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly arriving for 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Rathvilly Cemetery. Jim’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link www.rathvillykilteganparish.ie/our-parish/webcam.