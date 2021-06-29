July reopening: What easing of restrictions is going ahead next week?

Following advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet), the Government has decided to delay part of the next stage in the easing of restrictions, fearing a fresh wave of Covid-19 due to the Delta variant.

Speaking at lunchtime, Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed indoor dining will be pushed back to July 19th, at which time it will only be available to people who can prove they have been fully vaccinated.

Also, the Government website states indoor activities, “such as organised events, training, group exercise and dance” will not resume on July 5th.

Despite this, other restrictions which were due to ease next Monday will go ahead as planned.

Here are the changes that are still going ahead:

Weddings

The big exception made in the Government’s announcement was for weddings, which will now be allowed to have 50 guests in attendance at the reception with protective measures in place.

Outdoor events

The capacity permitted at outdoor events will now increase to 200, of 500 for venues with a capacity of over 5,000.

Vaccine bonus

From Monday, there will no longer be a limit on the number of people you can visit if you have been fully vaccinated against Covid, or have recovered from the virus in the last nine months.