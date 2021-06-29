Mildred retires after 17 years at St Columba’s NS, Tullow

By Suzanne Pender

ST Columba’s NS, Tullow has bid a fond farewell to a much-loved lady who’s played a centre role in school life for decades.

Mildred Thackaberry, their hard-working school secretary, retired this week following 17 years at the heart of all the activities that happen at this busy school.

“Mildred has always been a warm, welcoming and caring presence at the school and the whole school community will miss her terribly,” reflected school principal Michelle Hunter.

“Mildred has been a constant support to new staff members and families and has had a long and close association with St Columba’s NS,” added Michelle.

Prior to taking up her role as secretary, Mildred along with her husband Adrian were parents at St Columba’s for many years while their children Anna, Brian and Craig attended.

During this time, Mildred had also served on the school’s board of management, giving her time, energy and enthusiasm willingly.

To mark her retirement, Mildred planted a tree on the front lawn of the school, ably assisted by the sixth-class children, all decked out in their new graduation hoodies.

The pupils also presented Mildred with gifts, flowers and personally-made cards. There was also a delicious cake to enjoy, while Neville Caldbeck presented Mildred with a gift on behalf of the board of management.

The board of management, staff, parents and pupils wish Mildred every good wish on her retirement.