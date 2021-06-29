National Heritage Week will celebrate Ireland’s rich culture

By Elizabeth Lee

‘OPEN the door to heritage’ is the message for this year’s Heritage Week, which takes place this year from 14-22 August and has become one of Ireland痴 largest cultural events.

The week-long list of events will follow the same format as last year, where local heritage groups and organisers, families and communities are invited to develop projects, which can be showcased online. In-person events will be limited and will be required to adhere to public health advice. The focus is on getting as many people to enjoy heritage as possible.

People who are organising events are asked this year to invite those who may not have been involved in a heritage-based project before. They are also asked to consider connecting with other groups in the community who may not feel included in local heritage. There’s also an opportunity to explore an aspect of local heritage that is seldom considered or celebrated.

Registration for the projects is now open. They should be completed in time for National Heritage Week, when they will be showcased on www.heritageweek.ie. Accepted formats for showcasing vary from online talks or exhibitions, to videos, podcasts, slideshow presentations or blogs, to media coverage, a dedicated website or moderated social media account, or by means of small, in-person events, which comply with official public health advice.

The recent launch was attended by minister of state Malcolm Noonan.

“My department and I are pleased to support this year’s National Heritage Week, which focuses on encouraging the inclusion of as many people as possible in exploring, sharing and enjoying Ireland’s diverse heritage,” said Minister Noonan.

“I especially welcome the heritage newcomers approach taken this year, which is an invitation to those who are new to heritage to get involved. During lockdowns, many of us have had more time to explore our local or personal heritage. National Heritage Week may be the perfect opportunity to showcase what you have discovered, or to dig deeper and find out more. Whatever aspect of heritage is chosen, I wish the very best to all those taking part and look forward to seeing the end results in August.”

A suite of resources to support project development will be available on www.HeritageWeek.ie

For full details on all aspects of Heritage Week 2021, visit www.heritageweek.ie