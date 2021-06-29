Public urged to be careful as holiday season kicks off

By Elizabeth Lee

Stay Cautious On Your Staycation was launched today by An Garda Síochána and the Road Safety Authority

“An Garda Síochána want people to enjoy their summer,” explained Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman. “If you are planning a staycation, please ensure you plan your journey in advance, take frequent breaks and do not allow any distractions while driving. I appeal to all road users to be vigilant on our roads – be aware of changed road layouts and mindful of vulnerable road users, such as pedestrians, cyclists and motor cyclists. Park safely and legally when visiting beaches, beauty spots as well as other public amenities. Parking illegally can lead to unnecessary risk and dangers such as forcing pedestrians to walk on busy roads. It is important to ensure our emergency services can gain access to all these areas at all times, so please be mindful during these summer months.”

