A wonderful walk garners funds for Balto tidy towns

Terri Kenny, chairperson of Baltinglass Tidy Towns, is presented with a cheque for €1,000 by Michael O’Neill, chairperson of the local golf club and president, Tom Hannafin

By Elizabeth Lee

Baltinglass golf club teamed up with the local tidy towns group earlier this summer and hosted an event where members of the public got to enjoy the sweeping fairways and magnificent views from the club.

Not only did those taking part get to enjoy the fresh air and beautiful surroundings, they also raised a few bob while they were at it for the tidy towns.

A healthy €1,000 was handed over to Terri Kenny, chair of the tidy towns group recently by captain of the golf club, Michael O’Neill and president Tom Hannafin.

“It was an amazing amount raised and we at Baltinglass Tidy Towns can’t thank the golf club enough for their continued support,” a spokesperson for the tidy towns said. “We’re working together to make our town a better place.”