Creative kids were in their element on art appreciation day

By Suzanne Pender

THE girls at Scoil Mhuire Lourdes, Tullow proved what an artistic, creative bunch they really are when they hosted an action-packed art appreciation day recently.

There was a variety of activities for the children to enjoy from music and drama and art to dance.

“It was our aim as a school to incorporate as much of the arts into the videos that we produced as possible to encourage and ensure that all pupils could take part in some way,” explained school principal Marie Coen.

“We are cognisant that not all children are sporty and we try to tap into all the talents which our girls have. Arts Appreciation Day helps to do just that.

“In a time when we all needed our spirits lifted, an initiative such as this really helped the girls to stay motivated for the last few weeks of school, while bringing song, laughter and cheer into the school,” added Marie.

The children picked the themes themselves, with the junior school opting for ‘under the sea’, while the senior school choose ‘food’.

The day was organised in collaboration with their teachers and the various tutors that come to Scoil Mhuire Lourdes each year, such as Music Generation, drama with Keelin McDonald and zumba with Michaela Coleman.

For music, the children worked on creating their own songs at home during remote learning and then brought them to life when they returned to school. Ali, the tutor from Music Generation, inspired the girls to take ownership of the music and that’s exactly what they did!

“It was a joy to see the progression from copybook to performance and the girls really got into character,” said Marie.

For drama, the girls encapsulated the themes by creating short theatrical pieces and still imagery. From feeding the sailors on the boat to owning a restaurant, they had lots of fun creating and performing.

Back in the class, the teachers and children created some beautiful art pieces, which could be used during the performance. The girls learned lots about sea creatures and dishes all round the world during class time and have lots of facts to share about both.

Their art work was displayed in the school hall for the duration of Arts Appreciation and no doubt families loved to see their creations coming home at the end of the year.

To inspire even more creativity, the school ran a competition for art hampers, with a total of €364 raised from all the ticked sold. All of this money will go back into the school to organise activities for the children.

There were two lucky winners – Tamira Hurley from senior infants and Ruby Lavin from third class – who were delighted when their names came out!

“The children have learned so much from the experience from working online, working together as a group, creating drama and art work and performing for a camera,” said Marie.

“Even the teachers got involved in it all by dancing to a piece of zumba music. Arts Appreciation has touched the lives of us all in some way and we would love to continue sharing the joy by inviting everyone to check out our YouTube videos online.

“Just search for Scoil Mhuire Lourdes on YouTube, then sit back, relax and enjoy the show,” said Marie.