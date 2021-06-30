Death notices and funeral arrangements

Lucy Byrne

30 Hillview Drive, Rathnapish Carlow and originally of Meelick, Portlaoise, June 29th 2021 (peacefully) at the District. Hospital. Dearly loved and adored wife of Michael. Sadly missed by her heartbroken husband, sisters Mary and Patricia, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, sister-in-law, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Owing to Government guidelines a private Funeral Mass for family (max 50) will be celebrated on Friday 2 July at 2pm in the Church of the Holy Family, Askea, Carlow followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

The Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam with the following link:

Askea Parish Webcam

Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu to the Friends of the District Hospital or the Carlow County Hospice fund.

Ann Gillman (nee Byrne)

Hollyhill, Cork and late of Anneville, Carlow) on 29 June 2021, peacefully surrounded by her loving family at the Cork University Hospital.

Ann, beloved wife of Thomas and adored mother of Barbara, Mervyn, Avril and the late infant Brigid, dear sister of Mary (Moylan) and the late Josie (Hosey), mother in law of Denis and the late Eddie (Bruton), dearly loved grandmother of Nathan, aunt of Linda, Laura, Barry and the late Gerard (Hosey).

Sadly missed by her loving family, brothers in law, sisters in law, cousins relatives, friends and neighbours.

Ann’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed on

http://www.mycondolences.ie/

at 10am on Saturday, the 3rd of July 2021.

A private family funeral will take place, in accordance with current guidelines. We thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this difficult time