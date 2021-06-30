Dublin cafe ‘will not discriminate’ following Gov decision on indoor dining

A cafe in East Wall, Dublin 3 has said it “will not discriminate against any of its customers” following Tuesday’s announcement from the Government that indoor dining will not be available for people who have not yet been fully vaccinated.

Amid growing concern regarding the spread of the Covid-19 Delta variant, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) recommended that ‘high-risk’ indoor activities, such as indoor dining, should only be extended to people who have been fully vaccinated, or have recently recovered from the virus.

In his address to the nation on Tuesday afternoon, Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed the measure would be adopted when indoor hospitality reopens, which is now scheduled for July 19th.

Work is now underway to develop a vaccination/recovery verification system, with Nphet stating it should be “robust, non-reproducible and enforceable”.





However, in a post on their Instagram page, East Road Cafe said its stands “100% for inclusively and equality”.

Sharing an image of the cafe’s logo, they added: “East Road Cafe is open to all.”

The Government’s announcement has been widely criticised by members of the hospitality sector, who believe the measures are “discriminatory and not workable”.