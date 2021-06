By Suzanne Pender

A SEWAGE leak “in the middle of a wake” resulted in the local authority quickly coming to the aid of a grieving family.

At a recent council meeting, cllr Brian O’Donoghue complimented Tullow area engineer Pat Harrington and council staff, who quickly resolved the issue when a local property experienced a sewage problem in the “middle of a wake”.

“When people are experiencing grief, it is a great relief to know that services can be called upon,” said cllr O’Donoghue.