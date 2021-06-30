Gay pride flag is replaced in Ballon coffee shop

Wednesday, June 30, 2021

 

Members of the Carlow Pride Festival presented rainbow-coloured flags to David Lloyd, owner of Café de Mode coffee shop in Ballon.

David and his wife, Miriam, had put up a gay pride flag outside their premises at the weekend to  show their support for world pride day on Saturday. They were horrified and saddened to discover that the flag had been ripped down and burnt overnight.

John Paul Payne of the Carlow Pride Festival said that such acts of vandalism only strengthen the cause against homophobia. He and other members of the local LGBT+ group went to Ballon to present David and Miriam with new flags.

“Love is love,” David told The Nationalist while Carlow Pride members remain as proud as ever!

