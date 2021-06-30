Heroic coach pulls two teens from the Barrow



TWO teenage boys were rescued from the River Barrow in yet another near-tragic accident on Carlow’s waterways.

The youths had been part of a group of 25 teenagers, all members of Killeshin GFC’s under-15 squad, who had been enjoying kayaking at Clashganny, Borris last Wednesday. It was a supervised outing with four coaches, while around ten parents were also in attendance.

It had been a great evening for the youngsters up to and after the kayaking and a group photo was taken to remember the day; a handful remained in the water swimming.

One of the coaches, Seamie Holden, was on a bank about 15 feet above the river with some others.

“I saw two guys that initially looked like they were paddling. But they weren’t. They were more or less clawing at the water,” said Seamie, who spoke to ***The Nationalist*** to highlight the dangers of swimming in waterways.

One of the teens had a life jacket, but it had partially come off him, while the other young person had no jacket and was in a more perilous situation. “I knew there was a serious problem and I jumped in. I went under the water to grab him. He had gone down for the second time.”

The murky water in that area was not deep, but a hole on the riverbank resulted in a sudden depth of at least ten feet. The teenager was about four feet below the water. Seamie brought him to the surface, but he panicked and they both submerged briefly. Seamie got him back to the surface again and turned the teen around, enabling them to make it to the bank.

“He was gone. I don’t like saying that, but this is about water safety, not anything else.”

Incredibly, during all of this, Seamie also grabbed the other struggling swimmer and got him to the bank, too. Thankfully, the pair did not need any resuscitation and emerged shaken but unscathed.

Seamie felt that immediate action had to be taken to avoid a tragedy and there was little time to consider other options.

“Maybe I did a stupid thing at the time by jumping in. It came into my head that I could do it, so I didn’t hesitate. I could have easily got into trouble when dragged under the water, too.”

He added: “But you don’t think like that. When you are in the moment, you see the guy going under the water and have a vision that he is not coming up. There was no time to analyse anything.”

This is the third rescue by a member of the public on a local river in the last month and underlines the dangers of waterways.

A parent of a Killeshin player at Clashganny contacted ***The Nationalist*** about the incident to give a warning to others.

“It was the fact it was a supervised event and it still happened,” said the parent. “But you consider a bunch of teenage boys going off for a day with no parents. If they were to get into trouble, what would happen?”

Seamie added: “It was a well-marshalled event. We were on the bank talking about matches, but if we turned in the opposite direction for a minute … I would never take being on the water for granted. Seeing the two guys struggling, it’s something I have never seen in my life and I hope I never see it again.”

Mary Foster of Carlow Water Safety said the risks were higher this summer on Carlow’s waterways as many people had not been able to swim for 18 months due to the closure of pools. “It’s a different swimming altogether than a swimming pool,” she said. “There is no floor. It’s mud. There are strong currents.”

Ms Foster had the following advice to swimmers: “I would advise not to get into the water where there is no lifeguard,” she said. “If you have never been in a river before, you want to be able to be good in a swimming pool and go where there is a lifeguard.”

Ms Foster said there were lifeguards on the river at the boat step and at the swimming pool in Bagenalstown and at the wheel and stream in Clashganny, although none were on duty when this latest incident occurred.

Water safety and lifeguard classes will run this summer in Bagenalstown. For more information, check out the Irish Water Safety, Carlow Facebook page.