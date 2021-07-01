Change of mind forms

By Elizabeth Lee

Asking a teenager what they want to want from life is a big and difficult question but it’s one that they all have to answer, to some extent, when they fill out their CAO forms ahead of the leaving cert.

Filling out the CAO form can be a daunting task, especially because it depends on the students knowing what courses they’d like to do and, of course, what points they hope, or dream, they’ll achieve.

It’s good to know, so, that there’s one last chance to change the pecking order of college places on the CAO forms, after the exams have taken place and the dust has settled down ahead of a summer of freedom.

Carlow College’s change-of-mind facility is open until 5.15pm on Friday 2 July and it’s worthwhile revisiting course choices to make sure they’re still what you want. Approximately 60% of leaving certificate students use the CAO’s change-of-mind facility each year to change their preferences or add new courses.

Carlow College’s student liaison officer, Niamh Brophy, said, “the best advice we can give applicants is to think carefully about any changes that they make, using this time to reach out to Carlow College to learn more about our programmes, and ask questions on minimum entry requirements and course content. Be confident that you have made the right choice. We are here to support potential students in their academic endeavours and look forward to opening our doors again to a thriving student community.”

Carlow College provides a range of innovative degree programmes in a warm nurturing environment, for students of all backgrounds and abilities.

There are plenty of reasons for students to review their CAO choices, and Carlow College could well be one of them! Email [email protected] to find out more.