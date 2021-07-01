Death notices and funeral arrangements

Joe Lennon

Clogrennane, Carlow, passed away unexpectedly, on 29 June 2021, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Beloved son of Paddy and Patricia and much loved brother of Tom, Mary, Anne, Patty, Patrick, Eileen and Sean.

He be sadly missed by his loving parents, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Joe Rest In Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, Joe’s Funeral Mass will take place in St Fintan’s Church, Ballinabranna, (50 people max) on Friday at 1pm and will be followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Joe’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Fintan’s Church, online streaming service by using the following

https://www.leighlinparish.ie/ballinabranna-webcam/

Family flowers only, please. Donations to The Poor Clare Sisters, Graiguecullen, Carlow.

Lucy Byrne

30 Hillview Drive, Rathnapish Carlow and originally of Meelick, Portlaoise, June 29th 2021 (peacefully) at the District. Hospital. Dearly loved and adored wife of Michael. Sadly missed by her heartbroken husband, sisters Mary and Patricia, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, sister-in-law, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Owing to Government guidelines a private Funeral Mass for family (max 50) will be celebrated on Friday, (July 2nd), at 2pm in the Church of the Holy Family, Askea, Carlow followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

The Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam with the following link:

Askea Parish Webcam

Ann Gillman nee Byrne)

Hollyhill, Cork and late of Anneville, Carlow on 29 June 2021, peacefully surrounded by her loving family at the Cork University Hospital.

Ann, beloved wife of Thomas and adored mother of Barbara, Mervyn, Avril and the late infant Brigid, dear sister of Mary (Moylan) and the late Josie (Hosey), mother in law of Denis and the late Eddie (Bruton), dearly loved grandmother of Nathan, aunt of Linda, Laura, Barry and the late Gerard (Hosey).

Sadly missed by her loving family, brothers in law, sisters in law, cousins relatives, friends and neighbours.

Ann’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed on

http://www.mycondolences.ie/

at 10am on Saturday, the 3rd of July 2021.

A private family funeral will take place, in accordance with current guideline