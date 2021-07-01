By Carmel Hayes

ILLEGAL dumpers are sneaking across the border into Laois to offload their rubbish, according to a local councillor.

Cllr Ben Brennan made the claim at a council meeting, as he highlighted a spate of “atrocious” dumping in the Rossmore area on the Laois/Kilkenny border.

Cllr Brennan said names and addresses were found when litter wardens searched through discarded items, during the latest round of dumping in the scenic area.

“They are not from Laois,” he told a meeting of Graiguecullen-Portarlington Municipal District.

The Independent councillor said entrances to Coillte forests should be moved nearer to roadsides, as recessed entrances make it much easier for people to conceal fly-tipping. The erection of more fencing should also be considered.

He said: “You can drive in and nobody sees you. The dumping has been atrocious in the past few weeks across Rossmore. It’s an absolute disgrace.”

While he praised Laois County Council for their ongoing efforts against widespread dumping throughout the county, cllr Brennan said illegal dumpers are “winning the war”.

Cllr Aisling Moran agreed that the scale of dumping is disgraceful, as she called for fencing, CCTV and other possible solutions against fly-tipping that is destroying the countryside.