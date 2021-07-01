It’s peak hay fever season!

The Asthma Society of Ireland shared the findings of a patient and carer survey, which highlighted that despite experiencing multiple hayfever symptoms, 30% of respondents had not sought advice from their healthcare provider on managing their allergies.
Of those who have been diagnosed with allergies the most common allergies were to pollen (63%) or house dust mites (56%). Over 33% of respondents reported a diagnosis of allergy to pet or animal hair whilst over a fifth had confirmed allergies to certain foods.
304,000 people in Ireland have both asthma and hayfever. And it can affect quality of life.
Sneezing, stuffy nose and runny nose were commonly experienced amongst the 655 patients surveyed. Of the symptoms most frequently experienced 92% cited urge to sneeze or sneezing fits, 91% runny nose/rhinitis, 88% stuffy or itchy nose and 74% of respondents reported itchy burning eyes.
79% of respondents also report experiencing fatigue associated with allergies; for some patients, tiredness can be caused by certain antihistamines and not the condition itself.
Top Tips to Manage Hay Fever Season include:
Speak to an experienced respiratory nurse from the Asthma Adviceline service on 1800 44 54 64 and put a hayfever management plan in place.
Whatsapp message the Asthma and COPD patient support service on 086 059 0132 for any questions/queries on asthma, hayfever and COVID-19 symptoms.
Speak with a healthcare professional about taking medication to prevent/reduce symptoms. Don’t wait until you feel unwell. Early action is key to prevent an escalation of symptoms.
Keep windows closed at night time or when the pollen count is high.
Monitor the pollen tracker and minimize time spent outdoors when the pollen count is high.
Stay away from areas with freshly cut grass and don’t keep fresh flowers in the house.
Apply vaseline around nostrils when outdoors in order to trap pollen.
Wear wraparound sunglasses to minimize levels of pollen irritating your eyes. Splash your eyes with cold water to help flush out pollen and soothe and cool your eyes.
Shower, wash your hair and change your clothes if you have been outdoors for an extended period of time.
Exercise in the morning rather than the evening when there are higher rates of pollen falling.
Avoid drying clothes outdoors and shake clothes outside before bringing them inside – particularly bedclothes.
Minimise contact with pets that have been outdoors and are likely to carry pollen.