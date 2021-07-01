It’s peak hay fever season!

The Asthma Society of Ireland shared the findings of a patient and carer survey, which highlighted that despite experiencing multiple hayfever symptoms, 30% of respondents had not sought advice from their healthcare provider on managing their allergies.

Of those who have been diagnosed with allergies the most common allergies were to pollen (63%) or house dust mites (56%). Over 33% of respondents reported a diagnosis of allergy to pet or animal hair whilst over a fifth had confirmed allergies to certain foods.

304,000 people in Ireland have both asthma and hayfever. And it can affect quality of life.

Sneezing, stuffy nose and runny nose were commonly experienced amongst the 655 patients surveyed. Of the symptoms most frequently experienced 92% cited urge to sneeze or sneezing fits, 91% runny nose/rhinitis, 88% stuffy or itchy nose and 74% of respondents reported itchy burning eyes.

79% of respondents also report experiencing fatigue associated with allergies; for some patients, tiredness can be caused by certain antihistamines and not the condition itself.

Top Tips to Manage Hay Fever Season include: