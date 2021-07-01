Over 4.1 million Covid shots administered as detailed vaccination breakdowns return

Over 4 million Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the Republic of Ireland according to the latest data from the HSE.

The health service has not offered a detail breakdown of vaccinations since mid-May, due to issues caused by the cyberattack on the HSE’s IT systems, the last update being issued on May 11th.

The system is now back up and running, showing 4,109,474 have been given to date. This figure includes first and second doses relating to the two-shot vaccines, as well as the number of single-shot Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) jabs administered.

The update comes as the chief executive of the HSE Paul Reid confirmed on Wednesday that the State has missed the target of having 82 per cent of the eligible population offered a first dose by the end of June, with just 67 per cent having the first dose by June 30th instead.

However, those projections did not factor in the National Immunisation Advisory Committee’s (Niac) recommendation to limit the use of the Janssen and AstraZeneca jabs to people over 50.

Continued strong momentum on our vaccination programme. Well over 100,000 administered in the first two days this week. Over 4.1M done to date with almost 67% adults had a Dose 1 & 44% a dose 2. #covid19 hospitalisations at 40 & ICU at 16. Every day more protections. @HSELive — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) June 30, 2021

As that advice has now been reversed following further consideration by Niac, the timeline for the rollout of the vaccine to all age groups is expected to speed up, with Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly previously stating he hopes all eligible adults will be offered the vaccine by August.

To June 29th, the breakdown of the vaccination figures show 2.4 million first doses and 1.6 million second doses have been administered, while 72,036 single dose shots have also been given, representing 1.8 per cent of the stock.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has made up the majority of vaccines administered in the State to date, accounting for 66.8 per cent, followed by AstraZeneca (22.4 per cent), and Moderna (9 per cent).

The HSE’s comparison of first/second doses by day from June 21st-29th show over 46,000 second-dose jab were given last Friday, in addition to over 13,500 first doses, giving June 25th the highest daily total of nine-day period.

Cohorts

The data also shows the breakdown of vaccines by cohort, with over 1.14 million doses administered to people in Cohort 9. This group contains people under 64 living or working in crowded settings, and the general population under 64 who are being vaccinated by age.

Almost 761,000 first-dose, 314,000 second-dose, and over 65,000 single-dose vaccines have been administered to this group.

The cohort with the second highest number of jabs received is Cohort 3, those aged 70 and older who were not part of Cohort 1 (over 65s in longterm residential care). A total of 915,711 vaccines have been given to this group, almost 474,000 of which were first-dose, 442,000 were second-dose, and just eight were the single-dose J&J shot.

The HSE notes that the figures are also understated as they are still in the process of uploading vaccination numbers from GPs due to delays caused by the cyberattack, and the figures currently exclude the number of vaccines being administered in pharmacies.