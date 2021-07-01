Ryanair slams Government for being ‘paddy last’ with Digital Covid certs

Kenneth Fox

Ryanair is calling on Transport Minister Eamonn Ryan to explain why Ireland has not issued any Digital Covid Certs, while 24 other EU countries started issuing them in June.

The certs come into force from today, July 1st.

The airline said “ongoing mismanagement” by Government will result in Ireland losing even more connectivity with its European counterparts.

It outlined its main issues with the Government’s approach, including the “blocking [of] over 1.5 million fully vaccinated Irish adults from travelling freely” due to the Covid Cert delay, antigen testing not being accepted for travel to or from Ireland, and the delay on indoor dining.

It claimed that with less than 45 people in hospitals and less than 15 in intensive care, it is time for the Government to stop “dithering” and take immediate action.

‘Reasonable justification’

Speaking today, Ryanair’s chief executive Eddie Wilson said: “The Government is doing untold damage to our economy and tourism infrastructure as our reopening plans lag way behind every other country in Europe.

“There is no justification for any further delays. Ireland continues to be locked down because of a variant in a different country (the UK). Case rates in Ireland are very low. Ireland continues to be the outlier in Europe, to the point where even the European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC) no longer receives any data on testing or positivity rates from Nphet or the Department of Health. Why not?

“Digital Covid Certs launch today, with over 24 EU countries already implementing the system since June and allowing their citizens to travel freely this summer. Why is Ireland late at every single turn compared to our European neighbours?

“Rapid antigen testing is readily accepted across Europe, making it easier for families to travel this summer, but Nphet continues to ignore this data and rejects their use without reasonable justification.”