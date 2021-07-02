A fun day for all the family

By Elizabeth Lee

THE beautiful setting of Baltinglass weir will be transformed into a gaggle of colour when the local Tidy Towns group hosts a duck race as a fundraising event.

The little plastic duckies may be bought from a vary of local shops, including Fisher’s Centra, SuperValu, Burke’s, Patterson’s butchers and Reilly’s garage. Ducks cost €5 a pop and there are cash prizes up for grabs.

The first prize is €150, second prize is €100, third prize is €50 and the fourth prize is €25. There will be lots of spot prizes, too.

There will also a raffle, cake sale, games and face painting.

It will be an autism-friendly event and organisers hope that all the family will have a lovely day out, while also raising funds that will be reinvested in the locality through the hard work of the Tidy Towns volunteers.

The event kicks off at 3pm on Sunday 25 July at the weir in Baltinglass.

For further details, get in contact with them on Facebook or Instagram.

The committee is also running a monthly competition, where they are encouraging people to pick up litter. People are asked to send a photo of themselves picking up rubbish from around the town and to send it the Baltinglass Tidy Towns page. The month of June is being sponsored by the new Bobalicious Tea Shop in Slaney Mall, which has just opened.

Prize money is €25 and they have given a voucher for a tea from their shop.