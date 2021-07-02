Bank issues warning after ‘unprecedented spike’ in text fraud

By Suzanne Pender

AN “unprecedented spike” in fraud this week has prompted Bank of Ireland to issue a warning advising the public to be extra cautious around fraudulent text messages in circulation.

The bank reports a spike in ‘smishing’, where fraudsters send fake text messages, which appear to come from Bank of Ireland and direct customers to fake websites imitating Bank of Ireland websites.

Since last month, the number of new ‘phishing’ websites detected by Bank of Ireland’s fraud-prevention team has doubled, with an unprecedented increase in activity in the last week and up to 20 new fraudulent sites appearing each day.

In fact, Bank of Ireland has seen a 184% increase in the number of customers targeted by fraudsters to date in 2021.

Bank of Ireland advice to customers in response to the current activity is: do not click on links or respond to SMS text messages, which are designed to appear as if sent by the bank and look like originating from a genuine phone number.

Bank of Ireland will never send a text with a link to a website that asks for online banking login details or any one-time codes that it has sent.

If you get a suspicious text, please email a screenshot of the text to [email protected] and then delete the text.

If you think you may have given away any of your banking details, please call Bank of Ireland’s 24/7 freephone line 1800 946764 immediately.

“We are seeing an alarming increase in the level of fraudulent activity this year. May and June are showing a worrying upward trend in activity,” said Edel McDermott, head of group fraud at Bank of Ireland.

“To put this in context, versus the same time last year, we have seen an almost three-fold increase in the number of customers being targeted by fraudsters. The potential financial impact is even more stark, with fraudsters attempting to defraud close to five times more money than in the same period in 2020,” she said.

“Our teams are working hard to respond to these spikes and intercept fraud attempts but, unfortunately, if customers click on links and provide personal banking details, recovery is not always possible.”

For more advice and information on fraud, visit boi.com/security or www.fraudsmart.ie