Brighter days ahead in Ballymurphy

By Elizabeth Lee

IN the lushly green and gorgeous surroundings of Ballymurphy, a group of local people got a chance to be together for the first time in ages!

Almost a year-and-a-half has gone by since the bunch of locals had a chance to see one another because they’d been cocooning for months on end. And like butterflies coming out of their chrysalis, the group were, understandably, a little apprehensive about the event after so much isolation.

The whole idea of the get-together was to help the older members of the community to come out of Covid-imposed exile in a safe, reassuring way.

The Ballymurphy Hall parking area was a hive of activity on Wednesday morning, when the 20 invited guests, ranging in age from 65 to 96 years, came together. They chatted, sang, recited poetry and one or two even danced.

They were absolutely delighted with the chance to meet up and have a good old chat and some craic with their friends.

So much so, in fact, that there are murmurings of the possibility of another similar event soon.

Madeline O’Brien from Carlow Active Retirement Association was on hand to offer support in helping the group follow through on this.

Mary and Mick O’Toole were so helpful in facilitating the project and in setting up the hall and the outdoor area.

Carlow Regional Youth Services gave a helping hand and erected gazebos, while John Bergin provided music and entertainment.

The delicious food was provided by Doyle’s from the Royal Oak from their mobile unit.

Monica Hayes from KCLR interviewed many of the guests, who were willing to share their stories of how they have coped over the last 18 months and how they are looking forward to brighter days ahead. The interviews will be broadcast on KCLR over the coming weeks.

Midge Nolan, chairperson of the working group, was delighted to see the older people coming together.

“It was wonderful to be able to hold this pilot event in Ballymurphy and to see so many happy people delighted to be out catching up with their neighbours and friends. It was a truly collaborative and positive event and one which Healthy Carlow hope to replicate.”

It was organised by Healthy Carlow, which is an inter-agency group of Carlow Local Community Development Committee (CLCDC) with the help of the Carlow Volunteer Centre.

The working group which developed the initiative included Natasha Webb and Helen Rothwell from Carlow Volunteer Centre, Deborah Foley from Carlow Local Sports Partnership, Paula Fitzpatrick from IT Carlow, Teresa Hennessy from the HSE, Niamh Murphy from Carlow County Development Partnership, Joe Butler from Carlow Older Persons Forum, Eilish Langton, the Healthy Carlow co-ordinator, and Midge Nolan, Healthy Carlow and Community Section, Carlow County Council.

Funding for this project was provided by the Slaintécare Healthy Ireland Fund for the Community Resilience Keep Well Campaign.